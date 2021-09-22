​​Where to find Ghanaian top actor Adjetey Anang on Showmax

Regarded as one of the best actors in Ghana, Adjetey Anang has featured in many beloved Ghanaian titles, including the award-winning thriller A Sting in A Tale and the commercial hit Picture Perfect.

On Showmax, you can find him in the five movies and TV shows below, which include two of his latest roles – To Have and To Hold and Dede, his first ever telenovela role.

Cartel: The Genesis

In the Ghanaian action thriller Cartel: The Genesis, an elite unit takes on a powerful drug syndicate as they fight to stop the growing underground narcotics trade in Ghana. Anang plays Fifi, the dedicated agent at the centre of the story, who’s motivated by personal reasons – he lost his brother to addiction – to bring down the cartel, sometimes even at the expense of his own safety.

Directed by Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice nominee Pascal Amanfo, Cartel: The Genesis also stars Joselyn Dumas (Potato Potahto), Prince David Osei (The Dead), Kofi Bucknor (Shampaign), and Fred Kanebi (Adams Apples), among others.

Kintampo

Kintampo is an adventure thriller that follows an ambitious journalist, Stephanie (Sika Osei, Sidechic Gang), and her friends as they journey through the forest of Kintampo to uncover the story of a miracle plant that is rumoured to cure HIV.

Kintampo, which served as Chris Attoh’s directorial debut, stars Anang as Mike, Stephanie’s ex. A former Special Forces soldier, he offers to guide Stephanie and her crew through Kintampo – right after warning them of a mysterious beast that roams the forest.

The film also features Deyemi Okanlawon (Castle & Castle), Kofi Adjorlolo (Aloe Vera), Chris Attoh (Shuga) and Africa Movie Academy Award winner Lydia Forson (To Have and To Hold), among others.

Dede

This Ghanaian telenovela follows the titular Dede (Adomaa Adjeman), a naïve rural girl, whose big dreams are cut short when she’s “sold off” by her stepmother to work as a domestic help in the home of the wealthy Robertson family. There she falls in love with the youngest Robertson son (Dean Amegashie).

In his first telenovela role, Anang plays Dede’s loving and dedicated father, Nii Ocansey, a man who would do anything to protect his daughter, even from her stepmother Felicity (played by Joselyn Dumas).

Dede is directed and produced by award-winning Ghanaian filmmaker Shirley Frimpong-Manso (Love or Something Like That, Shampaign), with Ken Attoh (Devil in the Detail, Potomanto) co-producing.

To Have and To Hold

Adapted from the South African series Unmarried, which also birthed another adaptation in Nigeria, To Have and To Hold follows the lives of three women: Akosua (Lydia Forson, Perfect Picture), Enyonam (Naa Ashorkor, Checkmate) and Kuukua (Zynnel Zuh, When Love Comes Around), as they deal with the challenges that their marriages, relationships, and careers throw at them.

Anang plays Enyonam’s partner, Nii, who despite having been with her for nine years, is yet to officially ask for her hand in marriage. Out of a job (and lying about it), and barely making enough to support his family, Nii gives in to gambling and alcoholism, putting his relationship with Enyonam at risk.

To Have and to Hold is helmed by legendary Ghanaian filmmaker Ivan Quashigah (Things We Do for Love, YOLO).

Roses and Daggers

In the drama series Roses and Daggers, two young women from poor backgrounds, Winifred (Zakia Kunge) and Sesi (Esi Hammond, Nina’s Mahogany), struggle with love and making ends meet in the city. On the other side, Marjorie (Michelle McKinney Hammond), a doting mother and an insecure wife grapples with her husband’s infidelity.

Anang plays Marjorie’s son Joshua, who has to deal with his mother’s meddling, even in his love life.