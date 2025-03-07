𝗛.𝗘. 𝗚𝗮𝗯𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗹 𝗧𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗼 𝗞𝘄𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗴𝗮𝗵-𝗔𝘁𝗼𝗸𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝟳 𝗠𝗼𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗰𝘆𝗰𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗗𝘂𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗮 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀.

H. E Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, a Council of State Member and founder of the Tanko Foundation, has once again shown his strong support for grassroots development by donating seven motorcycles to the Duamenefa Foundation to facilitate the work of community reporters.

The motorcycles, which have been officially distributed across Keta Municipality, Akatsi South, Ketu South, Ketu North, Anlo District, and Togo Zanguera (Segbe, Akanu, and its environs for cross-border reporting), will enhance mobility and efficiency for journalists covering critical local issues. This initiative aligns with H.E. Kwamigah-Atokple’s broader vision of strengthening community engagement in governance and development efforts.

Speaking on behalf of the Duamenefa Foundation and Fafaa FM, the Executive Board of Governors expressed their deep appreciation for H.E Atokple’s generosity. In their official acknowledgment, they emphasized the positive impact of this support on the foundation’s ongoing activities and the over 46,000 members who benefit from its community-centered programs.

“The chiefs, assembly members, and community leaders, together with the general public, are grateful to God for your sponsorship of the AGENDA 2024, 2025, and 2026 project,” the letter stated.

The Duamenefa Foundation, a respected community-focused organization, plays a vital role in investigative journalism, social interventions, and advocacy. With this donation, the foundation’s reporters will now have the necessary resources to reach remote areas, document pressing issues, and contribute to the socio-economic progress of their communities.

H.E. Kwamigah-Atokple, in his remarks, reaffirmed his strong support for community development and called on other stakeholders to assist similar initiatives that promote civic engagement.

This latest donation adds to his extensive efforts in supporting education, media, and community development in Ghana.