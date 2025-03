𝗦𝗔𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗗 𝗢𝗥 𝗦𝗪𝗔𝗣𝗣𝗘𝗗? 𝗛𝗢𝗪 𝗛𝗘𝗔𝗗𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗦 𝗦𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗘 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗬 𝗢𝗙 𝗗𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗘’𝗦 𝗥𝗘𝗠𝗢𝗩𝗔𝗟

By: Dickens Ofori Asare Adjei

President John Dramani Mahama has named COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno as the new Inspector-General of Police on March 13, 2025.

The announcement, grounded in the presidentโ€™s constitutional authority and made after consultation with the Council of State, signaled a shift in leadership within the Ghana Police Service. Yet, the way this transition was packaged in headlines across media outlets revealed more than just a change in personnel. To me, it exposed the subtle art of sensationalism and its impact on public perception.

For instance, the term ‘๐™จ๐™–๐™˜๐™ ๐™จ’, prominently splashed across headline-graphics and news outlets, implies a harsh; almost punitive dismissal of Dampare (a man widely recognized for his reforms and disciplined leadership since assuming office in 2021).

“๐™‹๐™ง๐™š๐™จ๐™ž๐™™๐™š๐™ฃ๐™ฉ John Dramani Mahama ๐™จ๐™–๐™˜๐™ ๐™จ ๐™„๐™‚๐™‹ ๐˜ฟ๐™ง. ๐™‚๐™š๐™ค๐™ง๐™œ๐™š ๐˜ผ๐™ ๐™ช๐™›๐™›๐™ค ๐˜ฟ๐™–๐™ข๐™ฅ๐™–๐™ง๐™š”, one headline blared, as it conjures images of disgrace or failure. But does this ๐˜ข๐˜ต๐˜ต๐˜ฆ๐˜ฏ๐˜ต๐˜ช๐˜ฐ๐˜ฏ-๐˜จ๐˜ณ๐˜ข๐˜ฃ๐˜ฃ๐˜ช๐˜ฏ๐˜จ, ๐˜ด๐˜ฆ๐˜ฏ๐˜ด๐˜ข๐˜ต๐˜ช๐˜ฐ๐˜ฏ๐˜ข๐˜ญ๐˜ช๐˜ป๐˜ฆ๐˜ฅ ๐˜ข๐˜ฏ๐˜ฅ ๐˜ง๐˜ช๐˜ฆ๐˜ณ๐˜บ ๐˜ท๐˜ฆ๐˜ณ๐˜ฃ align with the reality of the situation?

Official reports frame the move as part of a broader restructuring effort under Mahamaโ€™s administration, that is; a ‘routine transition’ rather than a scandalous ousting. The gap between “sacks” and the more neutral “replaces” or “appoints” is where the story takes on a life of its own.

In journalism, headlines are the hook. They are short, sharp and designed to grab attention in a crowded (digital) media landscape. “Sacks” fits this mold perfectly. Itโ€™s a word loaded with emotion, implying conflict, rejection, or incompetence. For Dr. Dampare, whose tenure has been marked by community engagement initiatives and internal discipline measures, such a term risks overshadowing his legacy with an exaggerated narrative of downfall.

Contrast this with the official narrative. The headline-graphic of GHOne reads, “๐™‹๐™ง๐™š๐™จ๐™ž๐™™๐™š๐™ฃ๐™ฉ ๐™ˆ๐™–๐™๐™–๐™ข๐™– ๐™ฉ๐™ค ๐™จ๐™ฌ๐™š๐™–๐™ง ๐™ž๐™ฃ ๐™‰๐™š๐™ฌ ๐™„๐™ฃ๐™จ๐™ฅ๐™š๐™˜๐™ฉ๐™ค๐™ง ๐™‚๐™š๐™ฃ๐™š๐™ง๐™–๐™ก ๐™ค๐™› ๐™‹๐™ค๐™ก๐™ž๐™˜๐™š, ๐˜พ๐™Š๐™‹ ๐™๐™š๐™ฉ๐™ฉ๐™š๐™ ๐™”๐™ค๐™๐™ช๐™ฃ๐™ค ๐™ฉ๐™ค๐™ข๐™ค๐™ง๐™ง๐™ค๐™ฌ, ๐™๐™ง๐™ž๐™™๐™–๐™ฎ, 14๐™ฉ๐™ ๐™ˆ๐™–๐™ง๐™˜๐™ 2025.” No mention of disgrace, no hint of punitive actionโ€”just a leadership change. Ostensibly, GHOne’s headline-graphic avoids sensationalism, instead providing a factual account of the transition. This approach is refreshing and meaningful, especially when compared to other outlets that resort to sensationalism to compete with the visceral pull of a word like “๐™จ๐™–๐™˜๐™ ๐™จ.”

Few may disagree, but this is not a new phenomenon in Ghanaian media or beyond. Headlines have long been a battleground for shaping public opinion, especially around high-profile figures like Dampare. When he was appointed in 2021 by then-President Nana Akufo-Addo, most media outlets hailed him as ๐™– ๐™ฉ๐™ง๐™–๐™ฃ๐™จ๐™›๐™ค๐™ง๐™ข๐™–๐™ฉ๐™ž๐™ซ๐™š ๐™›๐™ค๐™ง๐™˜๐™š, ๐™ฉ๐™๐™š ๐™ฎ๐™ค๐™ช๐™ฃ๐™œ๐™š๐™จ๐™ฉ ๐™„๐™‚๐™‹ ๐™ž๐™ฃ ๐™ฉ๐™๐™š ๐™๐™ค๐™ช๐™ง๐™ฉ๐™ ๐™๐™š๐™ฅ๐™ช๐™—๐™ก๐™ž๐™˜ ๐™š๐™ฉ๐™˜. Fast forward to 2023, when a leaked audio surfaced suggesting a plot to remove him, and headlines oscillated between intrigue “๐—ฃ๐—น๐—ผ๐˜ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—ข๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜ ๐—œ๐—š๐—ฃ ๐—จ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ” and defense “๐——๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐—ฆ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€ ๐—™๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐—บ”. Now, with his exit, the pendulum swings again, with “๐™จ๐™–๐™˜๐™ ๐™จ” casting a shadow over his achievements.

The choice of words matters because it shapes public perception. A headline like “Mahama Sacks Dampare” feeds into the controversy surrounding his replacement. Skimming the news sites through the average reader’s lens, the headline is often the whole story. “Sacks” tells a fiery story and defeat. One may ask: should media outlets temper their language to acknowledge the ambiguity of the situation, or is the onus on readers to dig deeper? Well, as a professional journalist, I think that in an era of knee-jerk reactions, the latter feels overly optimistic. A more neutral headline, “๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ฎ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐——๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐˜„๐—ถ๐˜๐—ต ๐—ฌ๐—ผ๐—ต๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ผ” lacks punch but allows the facts to breathe without being suffocated by hyperbole.

Dr. Dampareโ€™s career, from a constable at age 20 to a PhD-holding IGP, spans decades of service, culminating in a role where he reshaped policing in Ghana. COP Yohuno, his successor, brings his own pedigree, having risen through the ranks to Deputy IGP. The transition itself is a story of continuity and change, not a sensational story of dismissal. So senior editors, please always be there to approve first. As the saying goes, “well done is better than well said,” and in journalism, accuracy is the best editor.