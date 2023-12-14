09Scary releases highly anticipated single ‘Gtr’

Ghanian hip-life singer Romeo Odame, popularly known as 09Scary has released his much-awaited song titled “Gtr”.



The song, which was released on Thursday December 1, 2023, talks about how upcoming musicians are critisised in Africa.

The drill song was produced by Nahdz and was mixed by Iamsikapa.



Speaking with the GNA Entertainment, he said that he was motivated by circumstances he faced in life as a young adult seeking success in his musical career.

“My big brother is my biggest inspiration since day one,” he added.



When asked about any upcoming projects, he assured his fans to keep their fingers crossed for more jamming bangers, assuring them of more hit songs next year.



He said the Ghana music industry was doing, well but very poor in marketing Ghanaian underground artistes, hence, one must work hard to able to reach the top.



09Scary started manifesting his music career in primary school, doing prefix of Sarkodie’s songs especially.



He started singing professionally this year with his song “Wake Up” which had generated more fan base across the world.



He advised the youth and upcoming artists was to work hard, adding “if you tare trying to do something, do it with force, and don’t be dull because the industry waits for nobody. “

“It’s do or die, so just give yourself time and work on yourself, get things right, and learn from your mistakes to be successful”, he added.

“Gtr” is available on all Digital Service Providers (DSPs).