dpa/GNA – Police from Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands have seized more than 1.5 tons of heroin at the Port of Rotterdam in the “biggest-ever” drug bust in Holland.

Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Wednesday that the haul was recovered two weeks ago in a container filled with Himalayan sea salt.

It added the haul would be worth 30 million pounds (42 million dollars) wholesale and 150 million pounds at street level in Britain.

Five men were subsequently arrested in Etten Leur, outside of Breda, in the Netherlands on February 9.

Two men have since been released under investigation, while the other three have been remanded in custody for a further 90 days.

The NCA described it as the “biggest-ever haul in the Netherlands.”

“Through strong relationships with our Dutch and Belgian partners, we are targeting criminals who transport bulk consignments of Class A drugs into Europe and onward to the UK,” NCA Deputy Director Matt Horne said.

“We will continue to work alongside partners here and overseas to target criminals who chase profits while dominating and intimidating communities.”