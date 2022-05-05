1.6 MW solar power system commissioned for Ghandour Cosmetics

Daystar Power, the leading provider of solar power solutions to West Africa’s industrial manufacturers has installed a 1.6 MW solar plant for Ghandour Cosmetic, to power its operations with solar energy.

The rooftop installation consisted of 2,964 x 535Wp panels, offsetting 20,150 MT in CO2 emissions.

The Company in a statement said the solar plant was equivalent to approximately 16,600 trees planted annually over the installation’s lifetime, and significantly reducing the company’s power costs.

It said this was the largest solar installation for a cosmetics company in Ghana.

The statement said the installation of the solar plant aligned with Ghandour’s mission to drive sustainability across its value chain.

“As a Company, we are environmentally conscious and our partnership with Daystar is a step in the right direction reducing our costs from an environmental and financial perspective,” Tanal Ghandour, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghandour Cosmetics said.

Olaedo Osoka, CEO of Daystar Power (West Africa) said reliable and cost-effective power was fundamental to the development of local industries that could compete globally.

He said Ghandour remained an industry leader and “we hope to see more industries transition to renewable energy which are not only cheaper but cleaner sources of energy.”

The CEO said Ghana was poised to drive the transition to renewables in the region.

He said the government in addition to being a signatory to the Paris Agreement, had demonstrated that increasing the proportion of renewable energy in the energy mix was a priority.

Osoka said to meet the country’s goals to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, more industries would need to transit to renewable energy.