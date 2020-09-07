One bandit was shot dead and four others were nabbed in a raid by the Nigerian military in the country’s central region, a military spokesman said in a statement on Monday.

The raid on Sunday took place at a border town between Benue and Nasarawa, two states in the north-central region, said John Enenche, the spokesman for the military.

It was part of the ongoing “Operation Whirl Stroke” aimed at smoking out bandits and other criminals wreaking endless havocs in the country’s central region, Enenche said.

The dawn raid on the bandits’ camp at Guma Forest, along the Benue-Nasarawa border, led to the killing of one bandit, the military officer said, adding the other four who fled did so with gunshot wounds.

The hideout of the bandits was subsequently destroyed while the nabbed suspects are currently being profiled after which they will be handed over to the appropriate prosecuting agency for further action, Eneche said.

The military spokesman added that such “offensives against the common enemies of this nation (Nigeria) will not cease until normalcy is restored to all the troubled zones of the country.”