1 dead, 11 rescued in Senegal after boat sinking with 60 migrants

The Senegalese Navy recovered a dead body and rescued 11 people after a boat carrying some 60 clandestine migrants sank near the Senegalese city of Saint-Louis (north), the Senegalese Press Agency (APS) and several other local media reported Saturday.

The survivors were eight Senegalese and three Gambians, the APS said, quoting the Directorate of Information and Public Relations of the Armed Forces (DIRPA).

The dead body was handed over to a team from the National Fire Brigade, the DIRPA said, adding that the National Navy launched the rescue operation after a man was rescued 35 km from the mouth of the Senegal River.

According to the DIRPA, the boat, which was carrying about 60 people, probably sank during the night from Thursday to Friday. These illegal migrants were trying to reach the Spanish coast, aboard a makeshift boat.

The Senegalese government, supported by the states of the European Union, has taken measures to contain these clandestine migrations, but the phenomenon continues. Enditem