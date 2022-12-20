1 dead and 2 injured at Asake concert in London

After becoming entangled in the Thursday night crowd crush outside London’s O2 Academy Brixton, a 33-year-old mother of two passed away from her wounds. According to PEOPLE, the altercation outside the venue occurred after a performance by Nigerian Afrobeats musician Asake.

Rebecca Ikumelo, the dead, died on Saturday at a hospital, according to the Metropolitan Police, who also noted that two other people who had suffered injuries are currently in critical condition.

The hospital first received eight patients for “injuries suspected to have been caused by crushing.” Four of the injured people were reportedly in critical condition on Friday.

Two additional individuals who had minor injuries were given medical attention on the spot.

The deceased nursing student, Ikumelo, was described as “an adorable mother of two children who enjoyed working with youngsters” by her family in a statement.

Her relatives continued, “She was greatly respected in the family for her care, kindness, and love.” Tosin (short for Oluwatosin), which means “Lord is Worthy,” is how her parents refer to her.

Additionally, The O2 Academy Brixton released a statement expressing sympathy to Ikumelo’s family. The venue expressed its “deep sorrow” over Rebecca Ikumelo’s unfortunate death in a statement posted on Twitter on Saturday.

The venue continued, “We express our deepest sympathies to Rebecca’s family and friends, and our prayers are with everyone affected by this horrific news at this tremendously trying time.

Asake, widely regarded as Nigeria’s breakthrough sensation of 2022, was onstage as the chaos broke out outside. In response to “claims that a number of persons had been harmed after a big throng attempted to obtain admission without tickets,” police claimed they arrived on the scene.

A crowd was shown in the incident’s footage attempting to enter the venue violently and yelling for the gates to be opened. Screams from other crowd members could also be heard. Other videos that were circulated reportedly showed police physically assaulting concertgoers, PEOPLE reported.

Ade Adelekan, the Gold Commander of the Met Police, issued a request after the incident, saying, “I would ask people to be sensible about what they publish, and not to post material that may be unpleasant to individuals touched by this tragedy.” In addition, Adelekan called the incident “very disturbing.”

When police have used force, Adelekan continued, “those officers know they have to be accountable for their conduct.” “The Directorate of Professional Standards at The Met will review all documentation, including body-worn video taken by the responding officers. I can vouch for the fact that there were no police dogs stationed there in regard to a video that has gone viral.

Adelekan added that a probe into what transpired at the location was later started. Specialist police will inspect the scene, CCTV will be reviewed, every witness we can reach out to will be interviewed, and all other lines of inquiry will be pursued, he said.

About 10 minutes after taking the stage, Asake ended his act. Later, he sent an Instagram message expressing condolences to those who had been hurt and anyone else who had felt “any type of distress.”

On Saturday, the Afrobeats musician published yet another Instagram message in which he expressed his “devastation” upon learning of Ikumelo’s passing.

Asake, who also claimed to have spoken to Ikumelo’s family, further stated, “I am overcome with grief and could never have imagined anything like this happening. To ascertain precisely what prompted all the commotion that resulted in Rebecca’s passing, my colleagues and I are still awaiting the full debrief from the venue management and the police. Please contact the Metropolitan Police if you know anything important.

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, wrote on Twitter, “Rebecca had her whole life ahead of her and I would like to send my condolences to her family and loved ones on behalf of all Londoners. “I continue to think of everyone impacted by this terrible occurrence.

The investigation into what occurred must be finished as soon as feasible. To make sure that something similar doesn’t happen again, City Hall is in touch with venues and authorities all throughout London.