1% E-Levy Implementation Begins Today

The implementation of the revised Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) of one per cent will commence Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

A statement by the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications said the implementing institutions were: Airtel Mobile Commerce (Ghana) Limited, GCB G-Money, Mobile Money Limited, Vodafone Mobile Financial Services Limited, and Zeepay Ghana Limited.

“As captured in the Electronic Transfer Levy (Amendment) Act, 2022, Act 1089, which has been

passed by Parliament and assented to by the President, the levy on electronic transfers has been

reduced from 1.5% to 1%, while the GHS 100 threshold remains unchanged,” the statement said.

It said the “Chamber would like to assure the public that its members are working assiduously

with the Ghana Revenue Authority and other key institutions to ensure a seamless implementation of the revised levy.”

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunication is an industry association and a private initiative by

the mobile network operators in Ghana.

As an advocacy institution, it is established to help direct telecommunications policy, legislation and regulation and pursue research towards the development of the telecommunications industry.