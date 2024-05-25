1 injured in Brazzaville by projectiles fired from Kinshasa

Projectiles fired from Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), caused one injury and material damage in Brazzaville, the capital of the Republic of the Congo, police sources said on Sunday.

These projectiles landed early Sunday morning in Bacongo, the second district of Brazzaville, damaging houses and seriously injuring one person, according to the police.

In a statement on the national television of the DRC received in Brazzaville, Sylvain Ekenge, spokesperson for the DRC army, mentioned a foiled coup attempt in Kinshasa.

“The Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo inform the national and international public opinion that an attempted coup was nipped in the bud by the defense and security forces. This attempt involved foreigners and Congolese nationals.

These foreigners and Congolese were neutralized, including their leader,” said Ekenge. “The Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo ask the population to go about their activities freely and calmly. The defense and security forces have full control of the situation.”

Kinshasa and Brazzaville are considered the closest capitals in the world, separated only by the Congo River.