1 killed, 2 injured in roadside blast in Kenyan coast

One person died on the spot and two others critically injured after a vehicle ran over an explosive device in the coastal Lamu County on Monday, a regional government official confirmed.
Lamu County Commissioner, Irungu Macharia said the vehicle was heading towards Somali border when it ran over the explosive device.
Macharia said two other occupants of the truck, the driver and a high school student, were critically injured. Enditem
Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807 Follow News Ghana on Google News