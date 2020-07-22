At least one person was killed and three others seriously injured on Tuesday after a lorry knocked down three vehicles and a three-wheeled motorcycle in Tanzania’s southern highland region of Mbeya.

“The lorry knocked down three vehicles and a three-wheeled motorcycle when it was descending from a steep downhill at Mbalizi on the outskirts of Mbeya city,” said Sebastian Mbuta, the acting Mbeya regional police commander.

“The victim was in the three-wheeled motorcycle,” Mbuta told a news conference, adding that the three injured were passengers in one of the small cars.

He said the accident occurred at 10:30 a.m. (8:30 GMT) when the lorry heading to Tunduma border town from Mbeya city.

On July 3, at least five people were killed and two others seriously injured when two vehicles collided in Tanzania’s central district of Kongwa in Dodoma region. Enditem

