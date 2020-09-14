A train collided on Monday morning with a bus and an SUV in Lagos, southwest Nigeria, killing one person and injuring several others, authorities said.

The bus with six passengers and the highlander were hit while trying to cross rail tracks, said Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency.

The two vehicles were dragged along for some distance before the train managed to come to a complete halt, and rescue crew managed to extricate the passengers, one of whom was killed.

A 20-year-old man was severely injured and taken to a local hospital for further treatment, while several other injured persons were treated on site, Oke-Osanyintolu said.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions, and reckless driving.