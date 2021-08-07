1 policeman killed in gunmen attack in SW Nigeria

Nigerian police confirmed on Friday one policeman was shot dead in a gunmen attack in Nigeria’s southwestern state of Osun.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon in Iree town of Osun, said state police spokesperson Yemisi Opalola in a statement issued in Osogbo, the state capital, adding that four other civilians sustained gunshot injuries.

The gunmen carried out simultaneously attacks on two banks and the police station in Iree town and carted away an undisclosed sum of money during the operation, the spokesperson said.

“The robbers attacked the police division of Iree town in an attempt to disorganize, incapacitate and destabilize the police officers while they were robbing Access Bank and United Bank for Africa simultaneously,” Opalola said.

The attempt to attack the police division was repelled, she said.

No arrest has been made so far, she said, adding that the police are on the trail of the armed robbers that attacked two commercial banks.

The most populous African country has witnessed in recent months a series of gunmen attacks, leading to many deaths and kidnaps. Enditem