Burkina Faso’s army said a soldier and eleven terrorists were killed in a clash with an armed group on Saturday in the north of the country, according to a statement released on Tuesday here in the capital Ouagadougou.

An army patrol was ambushed by an armed group in Koumbri locality, northern Yatenga province on Saturday, causing one dead and six injured among the soldiers, it said.

The response of Burkina Faso’s armed forces “enabled to neutralize 11 assailants” among the unidentified armed group, it said.

Since 2015, Burkina Faso has been facing a worsening security situation with terrorist attacks that have claimed the lives of over 1,000 people and displaced thousands of others.