Cameroon National Gendarmerie said Friday its forces have arrested a group of 10 men for allegedly trafficking 10 kilograms of illicit drugs.

The suspects were arrested during raids carried out Friday morning near a school in downtown Yaounde, the capital city, the gendarmerie said in a statement.

“According to testimonies from the populations, these suspects are responsible for the insecurity that reigns in this area,” the statement said.

Officials said, it will intensify the operation “to cleanse” the capital city of criminals as the country gets set to kick off African Nations Championship (CHAN), a continental football competition involving 16 African nations, on Saturday.