10 arrested after riots at Zambia’s public university

Zambian police have arrested 10 people following riots that rocked the country’s biggest public university in the national capital of Lusaka on Monday night, a police spokesperson said Tuesday.

Students at the University of Zambia rioted after the cancellation of elections that were supposed to be held to choose new student union leaders, blocking roads as well as damaging and looting some shops located within the campus.

Rae Hamoonga, spokesperson for the Zambia Police Service, said 10 people, including five students, were arrested after more than 500 students rioted.

Quick action by police prevented the situation from escalating, and police officers have been deployed around the campus and are monitoring the situation. “Investigations into the matter are still ongoing,” Hamoonga said in a statement.