10 Arrested in Connection with Nyankpala Shooting Incident

Police in the Northern Region have apprehended 10 individuals linked to a shooting incident at Nyankpala on December 7.

The incident, which took place at the University for Development Studies (UDS) Nyankpala campus polling station, resulted in the death of a young man who died instantly from gunshot wounds.

Northern Regional Police Commander, COP Winful, informed the Chief of Nyankpala, Mohammed Ibrahim, that two additional suspects are currently being sought in connection with the shooting.

Some of the arrested suspects have been transferred to Accra for further questioning, following the orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

COP Winful reassured the Chief that, despite potential delays in the court process due to the investigation, the police would continue to pursue the case diligently. He also urged the community to support the investigation by encouraging witnesses to come forward and provide statements to the police, which would aid in the prosecution of those involved.

The incident has drawn significant attention, with local media reporting on the developments, including 3news’ Northern Region correspondent Christopher Amoako, who initially covered the shooting.