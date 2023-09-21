10 Crystals To Help Promote Quality Sleep

Brett Larkin, a crystal expert at Tiny Rituals, explains why crystals can be beneficial for improving sleep.

Good sleep is essential for overall health, and healing crystals can help create a conducive environment for rest by soothing anxieties and clearing the mind of negative energy. Placing these crystals under your pillow or keeping them close can promote better sleep quality.

Here are ten crystals recommended by Tiny Rituals for enhancing sleep:

Selenite: Promotes clarity and a calm state of mind while removing negative energy.

Celestite: Connects to intuition and higher purpose, soothing jangled thoughts and fostering tranquility.

Lepidolite: Promotes serenity through self-love, easing stress, and clearing the mind for peaceful sleep.

Howlite: Slows the heartbeat and calms the mind, making it an excellent pre-sleep soother.

Amethyst: Balances emotions, soothes the body, and helps with happy dreams, particularly for those with nightmares.

Angelite: Promotes inner peace and physical healing while bringing messages from the spirit realms.

Smoky Quartz: Grounds and calms, facilitating faster entry into REM sleep.

Rose Quartz: Acts as a heart healer, cutting through anxious thoughts and promoting rest.

Black Tourmaline: Offers protection from bad dreams and keeps negative vibes at bay.

Moonstone: Soaked in feminine energy, it calms the mind, aids easy sleep, and supports lucid dreaming.

To maximize the benefits of these crystals, it’s recommended to have them in contact with the skin throughout the day and night. Placing them on your bedside table or under your pillow can also help. Incorporating them into a bedtime meditation routine with a focus on deep and healing sleep can further enhance their effectiveness.