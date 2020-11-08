Nigerian police on Saturday confirmed 10 people kidnapped by an armed group in the country’s southwestern state of Ondo were rescued during a gun duel with kidnappers.

The kidnapped victims were rescued during a gun duel with the gunmen, while four of the kidnappers have been arrested, said Tee-Leo Ikoro, the state police spokesperson in a short message.

Ikoro added that efforts were ongoing to rescue the remaining victims, who were abducted on the busy Akure/Owo road in the state.

According to reports by local media, sixteen market women were abducted on Friday when a group of gunmen struck on the busy road connecting Akure, the Ondo state capital. Enditem