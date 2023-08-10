10 killed, 50 injured in Zambia road accidents over long weekend

A total of 10 people died while 50 others were seriously injured in a flurry of road traffic accidents in Zambia over the past long weekend from Aug. 4 to 7, the police said Wednesday.

Rae Hamoonga, the police public relations officer, said the country recorded 288 road accidents during the long weekend, which included the Farmers’ Day holiday.

The police spokesperson said in a statement that 50 people were seriously injured in 25 serious road traffic accidents during the period.