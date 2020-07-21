Armed gunmen on Monday evening invaded Gora Gan village in Zango-Kataf area of northern Kaduna state, killing 10 people, including the village head, a source said Tuesday.

A security source told Xinhua that among those killed was a 7-year-old child.

This happened after gunmen attacked Kukum Daji village in Kagoro chiefdom of the Kaura area of the state.

At least 21 people were reportedly killed in that attack while scores sustained varying degrees of injuries.

In the fresh attack, scores of residents sustained varying degrees of injuries, the source said.

Isaac Ango-Makama, vice chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the Zango-Kataf area, who confirmed the incident, said several houses were burnt during the attack. Enditem

