Ten people were confirmed killed when a bus and a truck had a head-on collision on a busy road in south Nigeria, the police said Thursday.

Three others sustained injuries in the incident along Tombia-Amassoma road in the southern state of Bayelsa late Wednesday, said the police.

Robert Ogom, commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Bayelsa, said the bus had a total of 13 passengers on board. Eight of them were burned beyond recognition on the spot, as the bus immediately went aflame due to the impact of the head-on collision.

Two others who were among the rescued victims later died at a local hospital, Ogom said.

The driver of the truck fled the scene to avoid being arrested by the police or lynched by a mob at the location, the official said.

The police said they suspected poor visibility and overspeeding on the part of the two drivers as the cause of the accident. Further investigation into the incident has been launched, the police added.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad condition of roads, and reckless driving.

