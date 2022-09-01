10 Land Guards Arrested At Yaw Kokor

About ten persons suspected to be land guards have been arrested by the Okyeman Land Protection Force at Yaw Kokor near Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

The Land guards are said to be terrorising residenst of Yaw Kokor, Nsawam and Amasaman for sometime.

The team retrieved some offensive weapons including guns from the land guards who had pitch camp in a house at Yaw Kokor for their operations.

According to the Okyeman Akwansrahene who double as the leader of the Okyeman Land Protection Force Baffour Asiedu Bekoe, the Land guards in recent time threatened to deal with the Chief of Yaw K)k) and his subjects.

The ten suspects were handed over to the Kyebi Divisional Police command for investigation and possible prosecution.

The Okyeman Akwansrahene says, the security agencies need to be swift to prevent individuals and groups encroaching on Okyeman Stool lands with tacit support of land guards in order to forestall clashes in the nearest future.