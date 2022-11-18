10-man Hearts cruise past Accra Lions

Accra Hearts of Oak secured their third win of the season after edging Accra Lions 3-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Despite playing the majority of the game with 10 men, goals from Gladson Awako, Ibrahim Salifu, and Benjamin Yorke were enough to secure maximum points for the Phobians, who moved up to sixth position on the league table.

Bassit Seidu scored the consolation goal for Accra Lions.

Awako, who opened the scoring for the Phobians, was sent off in the 28th minute by referee Otoo Emmanuel after a heated exchange of words.

Accra Lions were dominant in the opening 10 minutes, and Daniel Kwame Awuni could have put his side ahead, but Hearts goalkeeper Richmond Ayi pulled off a brilliant save.

Hearts goalkeeper Ayi was very busy in the first quarter of the game and was forced into another brilliant save after Hagan Frimpong’s strike nearly found the bottom corner.

The Phobians took the lead against the run of play after captain Gladson Awako delivered a stunning strike from 20 yards halfway through the first half.

Then came the moment of “madness” from Awako, which saw him receive his marching orders.

Tempers did flare up on the brink of halftime after Joseph Esso’s header was disallowed by referee Otto Emmanuel, who adjudged a foul incident against the player.

Despite being a man down, Hearts started the second half the better side and were awarded a penalty after Glid Otanga was brought down by Lions goalkeeper Andrews Owusu.

Salifu Ibrahim stepped up from 12 yards as he doubled the lead for the Phobians.

Hearts looked the more likely side to get the third goal, and they should have indeed made it three in the 58th minute, but Salifu Ibrahim couldn’t capitalise on his big opportunity.

Accra Lions, despite having a man advantage, barely threatened the Hearts back line but were good with their one touch passing.

Bassit Seidu pulled one back for Accra Lions on the 80th minute mark with a fierce header from close range.

Despite the late surge of pressure from Accra Lions, it was Hearts who scored the third goal through substitute Benjamin Yorke, who powered a stunner past goalkeeper Andrews Owusu.

Hearts held on to secure maximum points at the end of the game.

Man-of-the-Match: Joseph Esso