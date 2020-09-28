Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus trailed twice at Olimpico Stadium, but leveled each time to draw 2-2 with Roma on Sunday, with Jordan Veretout and Cristiano Ronaldo bagging a brace each.

With Paulo Dybala not fully fit, Pirlo started new signing Alvaro Morata to partner Ronaldo up front.

Ronaldo’s penalty in the 44th minute wiped out Veretout’s spot-kick, just two minutes before the Frenchman restored the lead for the Giallorossi.

Juve went a player down in the 62nd minute as Adrien Rabiot was sent off after collecting his second yellow.

The Bianconeri got back on level terms again in the 68th minutes as Ronaldo steered his header into the net on Danilo’s cross.

“We faced a team that attacked with many players and it was a different match compared to the one against Sampdoria. We wanted to keep the line tight, put pressure on the central players and exploit the one-on-one in attack, but we weren’t always able to find solutions, after all we were playing against a solid team and we knew we would have difficulties,” said Pirlo.

“We are a team under construction and we didn’t have time to try more solutions in the pre-season, so let’s try to find them in these first few games,” he added.

AC Milan continued their good form as they won 2-0 away to Crotone, Franck Kessie’s penalty put the Rossoneri in charge in the first half, while new arrival Brahim Diaz sealed matters after the break.

Coppa Italia holder Napoli trashed Genoa 6-0, with Chucky Lozano scoring a brace, but captain Lorenzo Insigne limped off with injury.

In Sunday’s other fixtures, Sassuolo enjoyed a 4-1 victory over newly-promoted Spezia, while Hellas Verona edged past Udinese 1-0.