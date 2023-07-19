10 missing after boat capsizes in southern Rwanda

At least 10 people including children are missing after their boat capsized on a river in southern Rwanda, an official said Tuesday.

“A wooden boat was carrying 14 people across River Nyabarongo from Muhanga district on their way to Ngororero district when the accident occurred late Monday,” Alice Kayitesi, the governor of Rwanda’s Southern Province, told reporters.

Three people and the person who was peddling the boat survived, she said.

Kayitesi said there were fears those missing could be dead but rescue efforts were ongoing.

The local leader said those rescued reported that they were going for casual labor across the river. Enditem