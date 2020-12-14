Data presented by Bankr indicates that the top ten most valuable companies based on market capitalization are cumulatively worth $10.06 trillion.

The value is as of December 13, 2020. Most valuable companies soared amid slowed economic growth

The cumulative value represents about 11.93% of the $84.27 Covid-19 adjusted 2020 global GDP.

Apple is the most valuable company with a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion or 2.48% of the global GDP. Microsoft Corporation is the second most valuable entity at $1.59 trillion in market capitalization.

E-commerce giant Amazon is the third most valuable company at $1.55 trillion, followed by Alphabet at $1.22 trillion. Social media firm Facebook is the fifth most valuable company at $0.79 trillion.

Alibaba Group ranked sixth with a market cap of $0.72 trillion, followed by Tesla at $0.59 trillion. Berkshire Hathaway ranks in the eight spots with a valuation of $0.55 trillion, followed by Visa at $0.49 trillion.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is the tenth most valuable company with a market capitalization of $0.47 trillion.

The Banke research attempted to interpret the outlook of the most valuable companies in comparison to the global GDP amid the pandemic. According to the research report:

“It is worth mentioning that the share of the most valuable companies compared to the global GDP could be lower were it not for the effects of the pandemic.

The health crisis inflicted high and rising human costs worldwide, and the necessary protection measures severely impacted economic activity.

As a result of the pandemic, the global economy contracted. When comparing growth, the overviewed companies have witnessed rapid growth, unlike the global economy.”

The full story, statistics and information can be found here: https://bankr.nl/10-most-valuable-companies-worth-12-of-global-gdp-in-2020/