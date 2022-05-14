10 Nigerian ministers resign to pursue political ambitions

Ten Nigerian ministers on Friday confirmed their resignation from President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet to seek elective offices in next year’s general polls in the west African country.

Buhari bade farewell to the 10 outgoing members of the Federal Executive Council at the State House in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, Friday morning, affirming that a significant number of them have been “sufficiently equipped to aspire to higher elective offices, including the office of the president.”

“I have no doubt that if the next president emerges from among former members of this cabinet, like any other aspirant, ample competence and outstanding service delivery would be on display. This will be part of our legacies to Nigerians,” the Nigerian leader said at a valedictory session for the outgoing ministers.

Buhari had on Wednesday ordered all cabinet members seeking election in the general elections to resign their current appointments immediately. At least five of the erstwhile cabinet members are eyeing the post of president.

Last month, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo also formally declared his interest in joining the presidential race. He is, however, statutorily exempted from the president’s directive.

“I would like to use this opportunity to commend your decision and courage to contest for elective offices and your compliance with my directive,” Buhari told the valedictory session attended by nine of the outgoing ministers.

Nigeria will hold its general elections in February 2023, according to the timetable issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission. Enditem