10 people killed in bus accident in Malawi

At least 10 people were killed and 24 more injured in a road accident Monday night in Kasungu district, 180 km north of Lilongwe, Malawi capital, when the bus they were traveling in rammed into a stationary truck.

Confirming the incident to the local media, the district’s police spokesperson, Joseph Kachikho, said the accident occurred at around 11 p.m., local time, at a place called Nkhamenya, along the country’s backbone road, M1.

The bus, which had 66 passengers on board, was heading up north to the border district of Chitipa from Lilongwe when the driver “lost control and hit the truck” which was stationed on the road after a breakdown.

The 10 people killed were one female and nine male. The injured, including three with serious injuries, were sent to the district’s hospital. The other passengers and the driver escaped with minor injuries, according to the police spokesperson.

This is the second fatal road accident of huge magnitude after 18 women and three children perished in August 2021 when a coaster they were traveling in was hit from behind by a Freightliner truck on the same M1 Road in Ntcheu district, 160 km south of Lilongwe. Enditem