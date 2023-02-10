10-year-old American Nigerian Singer Christiana Igbokwe Connects to her African Roots on “Motherland EP”

American Nigerian Songstress Christiana Igbokwe Jnr granddaughter of the legendary singer Christy Essien Igbokwe outdoors her much anticipated Ep “Motherland”.

Motherland EP is a 6 track project with remixes of her Grandma’s hit songs She’s A Woman and Let’s Change the system. Keeping up with her Grandma’s legacy and her African roots, Music activist Christiana Igbokwe is telling our African stories using her music, calling for reforms and change in Africa’s faulty systems and advocating for gender equality. She believes that Africans are the only people who can liberate themselves from poverty through education and empowering the girl child. Africans must pay the price to rebuild the continent, our rich culture, and our history.

“We must revive our strong family ties, the deep connection to our communities, and our pride in our African music, art, and dance. Our roots and our cultural diversity make us who we are. It makes us authentic, keeps us grounded and unique; so that as we interact with others and make international connections, we can build bridges of trust, respect, development, and understanding across cultures.” Ubuntu I am only because we are.

The release of this EP follows the release of “Starlight EP” in 2021 which received great reviews from music lovers worldwide and builds anticipation for his upcoming EP “Motherland”.

Born with a debilitating stutter, Christiana Igbokwe is one of Nigeria’s fast-rising versatile artists. Inspired by the likes of Beyonce, Sia, Christy Essien Igbokwe, and more, she is known for his thoughtful, sincere lyricism in genre-bending music.

