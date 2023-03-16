100 beds presented to Edwenase Rehabilitation Centre

The Neu-Isenburg Municipal Council in Germany, has donated 100 beds to the Edwenase Rehabilitation Centre (ERC) in the Kwadaso Municipality.

This gesture will help to replace the old and broken beds at the centre, which rehabilitates and trains people with disabilities in vocational and technical employable skills.

Mr Albert Osei Wusu, a retired social worker based in Germany, who presented the beds on behalf of the city, said the Neu-Isenburg municipal council, was ready to provide the needed assistance to help in the training and rehabilitation of inmates at the centre.

He commended the staff at the centre for their hard work and dedication in the face of many challenges at the centre and urged them to continue to work to help improve the conditions of the inmates.

Mr Richmond Agyenim Boateng, Kwadaso Municipal Chief Executive who received the beds on behalf of the centre, said the assembly was aware of the challenges facing the inmates at the centre and would continue to work to improve facilities for the proper training and rehabilitation of the inmates.

He encouraged the students not to feel bad about their situation but rather take their various vocational courses seriously to build skills that would make them economically and financially independent in the future.

Mr Daniel Ayivor, Centre Manager, called on other philanthropists and organisations to support the centre to help improve teaching and learning.

He said the facility offered various courses in vocations and crafts for the inmates and stressed the need for more attention to help the centre discharge its mandate to the less privileged in society.