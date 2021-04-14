Marking 100 days more before the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has issued a statement to congratulate all the six athletes and boxers who have so far qualified for the biggest sports festival in the world.

He point out rising super star, Benjamin Azamati for breaking the 22 year old national 100 meters record before qualifying.

He hoped that more athletes would qualify by May, then the full compliment of Team Ghana moves to the training camp in Inawashiro, a town in Japan where the Ghanaian champions are going to finally prepare and acclimatize before the Games.

He expressed that the 2020 Games would be without spectators and is going to be much different due to Covid 19, however Ghanaians are going to be with the athletes in spirit and they would shine.