With 100 days more for the commencement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the three Black Bombers who have qualified on Wednesday paid a special visit to the Ghana Olympic Committee office at Ridge in Accra to commemorate the day.

They were led by the President of the GBF, Mr. George Lamptey, his vice Abdul Samad and coach Dr. Ofori Asare.

The Vice President of the GOC, Mr. Paul Atchoe welcomed them and promised total support as well as motivation to keep their hopes high as they will be camped at an appropriate place where they can be monitored to see to it that they train well and eat well, not to get over weight.

He said there is an insurance package being put up for the team and officials.

Mr. Emmanuel O. Asare, President of Ghana Cricket who is also a new board member of the GOC urged them to be disciplined, determined and focused to realize their dreams as Olympic Champions.

The President of the GBF appealed to the government and corporate Ghana to aid them in their final preparations.

Experienced Coach Asare who has been to four Olympic Games hailed the boxers for making him proud at the African Qualifiers in Senegal, and assured that they will triumph again in a grander style in Tokyo, Japan. He hinted that there is the possibility of one or two more boxers to qualify.

All the three boxers, Flyweight Suleman Tetteh, Featherweight Samuel Takyi aka ‘Ring Warrior’ and Light Heavyweight Shakur Samed promised to make names for themselves, their families and mother Ghana by reaching the medal zone.

Miss Farida A. Iddriss, Administrative Manager of GOC asked the boxers to be prayerful and obedient to their technical handlers.

She expressed that the whole of Ghana is looking up to them for a medal in boxing at the Olympic Games.

By Sammy Heywood Okine and Elizabeth Alhassan