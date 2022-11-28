100 desks presented to Ho Bankoe R.C Primary School

The Parents Teacher Association (PTA) of Ho-Bankoe Roman Catholic Mixed Primary School in the Ho Municipality has presented 100 dual desks to the school.

Mr Daniel Agbesi Latsu, the PTA Chairman, handing over the desks, said the parents of the school realised the need to complement government’s effort in educational delivery and decided to raise funds to procure 100 dual desks to help reduce the school’s furniture deficit.

He said, “although not all parents contributed towards this enviable dream, we managed to procure the 100 Desks at the cost of GH₵17,405:00.”

Mr Latsu said the PTA was also currently constructing a two-storey building, and a three-unit classroom block, but unfortunately, they had only completed the ground floor.

He appealed to old pupils, philanthropists, Ho Municipal Assembly, NGOs and corporate organisations to help complete the project for the kindergarten and lower primary pupils to have conducive teaching and learning environment.

Mr Thompson Hlordzi, Chairman of the School Management Committee (SMC), entreated the Ho Municipal Assembly to complete an abandon borehole project started some 10 years ago.

He also called on the Assembly to demolish a dilapidated and collapsing old classroom building to save lives; stressing, “this is our future leaders; we must protect them so that no evil befalls them.”

Mr Godwin Amelor, Ho Municipal Director of Education said education was a shared responsibility so, everyone must play their respective roles effectively and efficiently to raise the standards of education in the country.

He also urged the school management and pupils to handle the desks with utmost care to prolong its lifespan.

Mr Divine Bosson, Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), commended the PTA for the desks as it was the first of its kind in the Municipality.

He said they were aware of the infrastructure deficit of the school and that it would be fixed since as an Assembly, education remained their topmost priority as the school children were future leaders of the country.

He advised the students to study hard to pass their examinations to justify the investment the government and their parents were making in them.