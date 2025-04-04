100 exhibitors and 5000 visitors to attend West African Pharma Health Exhibition

The 4th edition of the West Africa Pharma Health Exhibition, Ghana is set to host about 100 exhibitors and receive over 5000 visitors from USA, India, Turkey, Egypt, Italy and scores of visitors from countries from the West Africa Sub – region.

The 3-day event is under the theme, “E – Pharmacy and Digital Health is slated for 6th to 8th of May, 2025 at the Accra International Conference Center and organized by Global FZCO Dubai & ACE Group under the auspices of the Ministry of Health with the able support from the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The event will create a platform for key players in the pharmaceutical value chain and other shareholders in the health sector to discuss and deliberate on issues, policy direction, regulations and emergency trends in the pharmaceutical space.

Consequently, it will open up opportunities for Ghanaian and West Africa companies in the pharmaceutical industry to network with global suppliers and solution providers and the needed experts to address challenges and value additions to production and services.

There will be side attractions such as well as panel discussions to collate ideas, concepts, innovations and suggestion to advance they growth and development of the sector.

Addressing the media prior to the mega event, the Project Director, West Africa Pharma and Healthcare Exhibition, Mr. Praveen Singh, said pharmaceutical industry across the world will be attending the exhibition, adding that their participation added value to the 3rd edition.

He said numerous companies will the opportunity to network and engage in collaborations and partnerships to drive the pharmaceutical industry towards growth and development.

For her part, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Chamber of Pharmacy, Pharm. Audrey Serwaa Bonsu said the Chamber will use the occasion to advocate for sound policies to help drive the growth of the industry.

She however commended the organizers for the brilliant initiative and applauded them for the successful operations and support of the 3rd edition of the programme.

In a remark, the Executive Secretary of the Pharmaceutical Importers and Wholesalers Association of Ghana (PIWA), Mr. Joe Fifi-Yamoah, said his outfit plays a significant role in the pharmaceutical sector and contributes close to 70 percent of pharmaceutical products across the country.

Report by Ben LARYEA