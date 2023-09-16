100 female students receive training in journalism, media practice

The Ghana Commission for UNESCO has trained 100 female communication students in journalism and media practice as specialised areas to increase the number of women in these fields.

The training sought to promote gender equality, create spaces for women in the media to be seen and heard, and address the under representation of women in the profession.

The three-day event, dubbed: “Women in Media Education Network Summit,” was organised by the Ghana and German Commissions for UNESCO.

Participants were drawn from the University of Media, Arts and Communication, University of Ghana, University of Cape Coast, Wisconsin International University College, and the GH Media Schools.

They were trained in ethical communication, writing compelling stories, fact checking, safeguarding oneself against cyberbullying, and how to thrive and excel in the media space.

Mrs. Ama Serwah Nerquaye-Tetteh, the Secretary-General, Ghana Commission for UNESCO, said the summit was to create an avenue for the female communication students to thrive in the media space.

“Most importantly, you will leave with what I believe are solid career relationships, which are particularly important for you in an era where your network is just as valuable as your net worth,” she added.

Mrs. Nerquaye-Tetteh urged them to use the knowledge acquired and the networking made to guide them as they forged ahead in their chosen careers.

“With enlightened young women like you leading the media space in Ghana, we can transform our societies and build a more equitable and inclusive world,” she said.

“Let us leave this summit with a renewed sense of purpose and a commitment to ensure that women in Ghana’s media, beginning with you, not only break glass ceilings but shatter them entirely. Keep learning, keep creating, keep exploring opportunities.”

Mrs. Portia Gabor, the Journalist of the Year 2022, and facilitator at the event, said even though females dominated most journalism schools, it did not reflect in leadership roles in the media organisations.

She encouraged aspiring female journalists to carve a niche for themselves and specialise in their fields of interest.

“When it comes to CNN, we have medical doctors who are even journalists, sometimes, you have to go beyond and do short courses in the field you specialise in to better yourself,” she said.

“Also, get good mentors, be around those who shine, to also shine, build networks and not to be afraid to push back, so as to thrive and excel in the Ghanaian media space.”

Oheneyere Gifty Anti, a journalist and a facilitator at the training, advised the young women to be bold and ready to take up challenges, and be confident in themselves as far as journalism was concerned.

Madam Pearl Hachfill, a participant, said the training was refreshing as it had taught her ethical communication, fact-checking, and how to excel in the Ghanaian media space.

She commended the organisers for the exposure given the participants adding: “When you train a lady, you train a nation.”