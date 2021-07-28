100 golfers to battle for FBN Bank trophy

The maiden FBN Bank Golf Championship tee-off at the Bok Nam Kim Golf Course in Accra on Saturday, July 31.

Mr. Solomon Allotey, the Competition Secretary who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Tuesday, said about 100 amateur golfers drawn from the country’s golf clubs were expected to participate in the competition which forms part of activities marking the 25th anniversary celebration of the bank.

He said the one-day competition dubbed ‘A Swing in the Right Direction’ would be played in accordance with the rules of the world’s golf governing body and the local rules of the Bok Nam Kim Golf Club.

Mr. Allotey said all the necessary measures had been put in place to ensure that the course was playable and therefore and anticipates good game.

Among an array of golfers expected to be seen inaction includes Kofi Asamoah, Captain of the Tema Country Golf Club who would lead his team.

Other golfers would include Mona Myles Lamptey, Florence Etwi-Barimah, Mercy Werner, Adelaide Owusu-Adjapong and Grace Afriyie.

There would be other consolation prizes for the ‘Longest Drive’; ‘Bubby’ as well as ‘Closest to the Pins’.

Officials of the bank would grace the occasion.

All the Covid-19 safety protocols including the wearing of face mask, handwashing would be strictly adhered to.