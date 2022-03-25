100 ‘Pragyia’ Riders Trained On Road Traffic Regulations 

The Bono Regional Office of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has trained about 100 tricycle (Pragyia) riders in the Berekum Municipality on road safety and traffic regulations to control accidents and fatalities.

They were also taken through the Road Traffic Act 2180, 2012 and processes in acquiring riding license.

Mr Kwasi Agyenim Boateng, the Bono Regional Director of the NRSA, said the training was to enlighten the participants on the Act to get them abreast of the Legislation.

He expressed concern over the rising cases of motorcycle and tricycle accidents in the region, which had resulted in injuries and fatalities.

The activities of many of the tricycle riders were often a nuisance on the road, hence the need to take them through the Legislative Instrument 2180 to understand the position of the law on their activities, he said.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) J.K. Banini, the Berekum Municipal Commander of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department, cautioned the riders to comply with the road safety regulations, saying the police would not spare careless riders.

Mr Daniel Owusu, a participant, commended the NRSA for the training, which would have a positive impact on the activities of Pragyia riders, as they had huge economic importance in the communities.

He, however, expressed discomfort that minors were taking over the industry and appealed to the police to prevent that to ensure sanity on the roads.

Mr Mohammed Shafiu, another participant, called on the NRSA to sustain the training to benefit more of the riders to safeguard the protection of road users.