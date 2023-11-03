1000 small-scale business owners to receive free financial literacy training from FinGreen Ghana

As part of the drive to empower small-scale business owners to control their financial businesses, FinGreen Ghana under the auspices of QNET is organizing a free literacy training programme to about 1000 individuals in five regions across the country namely, Greater Accra, Eastern, Central, Volta and Ashanti from October to December, 2023.

The programme is aimed at educating young people, women and small-scale business owners especially in communities by empowering them with essential financial knowledge and skills for business growth and development.

Besides, the programme will help transform and equip trainees with essential financial knowledge and skills needed to operate their Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Participants in these regard will be taken through fundamental financial topics such as investments, savings, budgeting, bookkeeping, use of credit and debit cards, which will enable them to run their finances effectively and efficiently.

In addition, they will also gain practical financial management skills, investment, decisions to enable grow and be abreast with the emerging opportunities in the entrepreneurial space and interestingly they will also have the opportunity to network with seasoned industry players.

Mr. Biram Fall, QNet Regional General Management for Sub-Sahara Africa said many small-scale business owners primarily lack the fundamental understanding of financial management particularly impact of inflation on earnings and savings as well as the awareness and utilization of financial products.

He said financial literacy is the cornerstone of a strong and resilient economy, adding that as a business dedicated to nurturing micro entrepreneurs, QNET recognizes that a brighter future begins with education and inclusion.

According to him, FinGreen have put in place the needed resources to enhance financial inclusion by enabling individuals to acquire skills, habits and attitudes necessary to make informed financial decisions both online and offline.

For his part, the Managing Partner at J. Financial, A. Abraham, Mr. Paul Kumi said his outfit is committed in empowering individuals and business owners to become better financial and economic versions of themselves and explained that their collaboration with QNET was appropriate and timely and therefore urged SMEs to take advantage of the training FinGreen offers.

Ramaya Chandrasekaran, Chief Communications Officer of the QI Group said financial literacy goes beyond knowing your assets and explained that it’s about planning for life’s milestones in respect to buying a home or starting a family or preparing for retirement.

“Financial literacy is a fundamental life skill that provides greater stability and security and turning financial dreams into realities”, Chandrasekaran said.

FinGreen was launched in 2022 in Turkey and Nigeria and has empowered over 1,500 individuals to take control of their financial future. FinGreen is fully aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Addis Ababa Agenda, recognizing that achieving financial inclusions is a critical component of sustainable development.

Report by Ben LARYEA