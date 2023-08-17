103 Tanzanian companies ready to trade in AfCFTA market

The Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) said Tuesday that 103 Tanzanian companies with more than 500 business people have been facilitated to trade in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) market of more than 1.3 billion people.

Edmund Mkwawa, the TCCIA acting president, urged Tanzanian business people to get ready and well-prepared for the AfCFTA market of more than 50 African countries.

Mkwawa said Tanzania was among seven countries selected under AfCFTA’s Guided Trade Initiative, which is part of the efforts to initiate commercially meaningful trade under the AfCFTA.

As part of the initiative, AfCFTA selected Rwanda, Cameroon, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, and Tanzania to provisionally start trading goods under the AfCFTA on a pilot basis.

The AfCFTA chose these countries because their tariff offers on goods have been fully approved and officially published.

Mkwawa said TCCIA, in collaboration with AfCFTA, has been training business people and traders in Tanzania to better understand the AfCFTA agreement.