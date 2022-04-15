103 UHAS students inducted into clinical trials

A total of 103 students from the schools of Medicine and Pharmacy of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) have been inducted into clinical trials as part of their courses.

The students made up of 66 students from the School of Medicine, and 37 from the School of Pharmacy were donned the white coats of the medical practice by their mentors, and were also adorned with the stethoscope, the profession’s prime instrument of probe.?

Both groups took oaths binding their respective fields of practice.?

Professor John Owusu Gyapong, Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University, said students should help maintain the good name the University owned in the field of practice.

“You must respect the brand. It is so important so that nobody will bring the brand into disrepute,” he said.

The VC asked the students to consider the clinical years as an apprenticeship and attain the most from their mentors.

He described the School of Pharmacy as among faculties whose establishment tested the strengths of the University’s organization and served as an experiment of faith that “vindicated those who said it could be done.”

Professor Francis Werner Ofei, Associate professor at the School of Medical Sciences at the University of Cape Coast, who was the guest speaker, said the oath remained the most important part of the ceremony, as it helped maintain professionalism in the health service.

He noted however, that professionalism in the health care sector was “quickly eroding”, and said students seemed to soon forget their calling to the profession.

Prof. Ofei appealed to faculty and students to stick to the terms of the profession as prescribed by the health regulatory bodies.

Students of the two Schools presented citations to members of their faculties to honour their contributions to their training.