1,043 people vaccinate during fifth National COVID-19 exercise in Kadjebi

Kadjebi District Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service has vaccinated 1,043 people against the Coronavirus disease during the fifth National COVID-19 Vaccination Day campaign.

The exercise took place between December 14 and 18, this year.

The figure, which represents 17.5 per cent of 5,956 target, include 439 clients taking first dose, 133 people taking second dose and 471 people taking their third dose.

Mr Eric Nana Takyi, District Director of Health Services, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said they failed to meet the 5, 956 target for the period due to hesitancy rule.

He said, “it’s very likely some of those within the target have left the district.”

He suggested continued education towards addressing vaccine hesitancy and regularly reaching out to those in the hinterlands to help get more people vaccinated against the pandemic.

He said, “China has relapsed into another wave of COVID-19 again after they thought everything was right and cared not about the vaccination.”

“Ghanaians shouldn’t be complacent, thinking there’s no COVID and that there was no need for vaccination.”

The District Director, therefore, reiterated the need for the inhabitants to get vaccinated as the vaccines were safe, simple and effective tools to prevent the disease.

A total of 27,322 people has already taken at least first dose of COVID-19 vaccination, representing 49.8 per cent of the district’s target of 54,896 people earmarked for vaccination against the disease, with 29.4 per cent people having been fully vaccinated.