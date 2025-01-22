105 Semi-Finalist Teams Inaugurated for 2025 Ghana Science and Tech Explorer Prize

A total of 105 semi-finalist teams have been officially inducted into the 2025 Ghana Science and Tech Explorer Prize (GSTEP) Challenge, a key initiative aimed at fostering innovation and STEM-driven solutions among the youth.

The competition has received widespread enthusiasm, with the semi-finalists hailing from three regions: 42 teams from the Ashanti Region, 26 from the Eastern Region, and 37 from Greater Accra. These teams will benefit from expert guidance provided by 45 business mentors and 45 technical coaches, ensuring that they are well-equipped for the challenge ahead.

This year’s participants are tasked with developing mini-prototypes of their project ideas as part of the semi-finals, paving the way for the final stage of the competition. In a series of induction ceremonies held across the three regions, the teams were introduced to the tools and resources required to bring their ideas to life. The events also focused on sharpening the participants’ technical skills, entrepreneurial mindset, and presentation abilities, all crucial for succeeding in today’s innovation-driven world.

At the Ashanti Region induction ceremony, GSTEP founder Constance Agyemang emphasized the competition’s role in nurturing critical thinking and collaboration among the youth. “The goal is to bring children together to celebrate their success as semi-finalists and prepare them for the journey ahead. GSTEP continues to serve as a beacon for nurturing the next generation of innovators in Ghana, inspiring them to create a brighter future through science, technology, and collaboration,” Agyemang said.

Susanna Hausmann, the Cities Portfolio Lead for Fondation Botnar, one of the key funders of the GSTEP Challenge, also highlighted the transformative potential of youth when given the right platforms for growth. “GSTEP is one such initiative, enabling youth to learn, create, and grow. It’s not just about the process; it’s about the impact and the meaningful change these young innovators will inspire,” Hausmann remarked.

In the Eastern Region, Mrs. Ivy Asantewaa Owusu, the Regional Director of Education, commended GSTEP for its role in shaping the future of STEM education in Ghana. Addressing the teams, she encouraged them to embrace creativity and determination. “This challenge equips our young learners with the skills and mindset to tackle real-world challenges. To my Eastern Region teams, your journey embodies the future of STEM in Ghana. I am confident you will excel and bring the ultimate prize home this year,” she said.

A major highlight of the GSTEP challenge is the unique mentorship strategy employed, where business mentors and technical coaches work closely with the teams to bridge the gap between invention and commercialization. Prince Oduro, a business mentor from the Greater Accra Region, spoke on the importance of equipping students with the skills necessary to navigate business challenges. “Our focus is to guide these students to understand how the market works. Being an inventor is different from being a businessperson. We will teach them how to meet investors and market their products effectively,” Oduro explained.

To support the development of their prototypes, teams were provided with STEM kits that will serve as the foundation for their Minimum Viable Products (MVPs). The GSTEP Consortium also organized interactive workshops and team-building activities designed to foster collaboration and problem-solving skills.

For those teams that do not advance to the finals, the GSTEP Perseverance Awards Programme provides another opportunity for them to further refine their projects. These teams may still have the chance to win the “Perseverance Team” award at the GSTEP Exhibition & Awards Ceremony later this year.

With its hands-on STEM engagement, the Ghana Science & Tech Explorer Prize Challenge is actively shaping the next generation of innovators, equipping them with the tools needed to tackle community challenges and create sustainable solutions. The challenge continues to pave the way for a STEM-powered future in Ghana, where youthful creativity is transformed into impactful inventions that address pressing needs across the nation.