107 Suspect Arrested Since 7th December Election

107 people has been arrested by the Ghana police services across the country for various election-related offences in the last three days.

The press conference led by Police Director ACP Grace Ansah- Akrofi Public Affairs Director of the Ghana Police Service at the Ghana National Election Security Taskforce at the press center on december 10, 2024

The police have recorded several incident of vandalism and violence in various parts of the country, “including the Ghana Gas offices, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority in Tema, Ghana Petroleum Authourity, Passport Office and Engineer Center where people massed up demanding for jobs, Ayensuano in the Eastern region and Wenchi.

The Police were also able to diffuse crowd who massed up at cantonments in the afternoon, ” ACP Akrofi stated.

One of the focal points of the violence according to the police is Tepa Senior High School, where ballot materials used in the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections were stored.

Protesters allegedly set several structures within the school premises ablaze.

Adding to the chaos, the police made known to the media that a local radio station owned by the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate was also targeted. The Activists reportedly looted the station and a nearby warehouse, further escalating tensions in the community.

Numerous Crimes connected to acts of vandalism, looting, and destruction of property. All these suspects are in custody and will be taken through the due process of the law,” said by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Grace Ansah-Akrofi at a press briefing

She cautioned the public and individuals intending to cause further destruction to desist, saying, “We would like to use this opportunity to caution persons to desist from such acts of violence, as the perpetrators will be arrested and brought to face justice.”

The police have implemented some security measures to curb further chaos and are prepared to deploy additional mechanisms to put a stop to the post-election disturbances. she further stated.

SOURCE: PRISCILLA NDEDE/ OWUSU FRANK