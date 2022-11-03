107th Panama-Pacific International Exposition held in Haikou City

On October 27, 2022, the 107th Panama-Pacific International Exposition and China Awards Ceremony were grandly held in Haikou, Hainan, an international free trade port. More than 300 representatives of entrepreneurs from Beijing, Shanghai, Hunan, Sichuan, Hubei, Anhui, Guizhou, Shanxi, Fujian, Zhejiang, Guangdong, Shenzhen, Jiangsu, Shandong, Hainan and other provinces and cities attended the expo.

Bruce Bommarito, chairman of the Panama Pacific World Expo, sent a video from the United States to congratulate the conference on its successful convening and complete success.

The main leaders participating in this conference are: Hu Zhenmin, former deputy director of the Central Propaganda Department, Sun Xiaohua, former chairman of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, Dai Gongxing, former deputy director of the Economic Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and Xiang Yu, former chief inspector (deputy ministerial level) of the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine.

Present at the awards ceremony were representatives of overseas judges and diplomatic envoys in China as special guests of honor are: Slovak Ambassador to China Bella Dusan, Ghanaian Deputy Ambassador to China, HER EXCELLENCY NANA AKUA OWUSU AFRIYIEH, Malawi Deputy Ambassador to China Oliver Kingstone Chimphambano, Tajikistan Kholiqzoda Firuz, Commercial Counselor of the Chinese EmEmbass.

The conference was welcomed by Mr. Yu Shunbiao, Vice Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Panama Pacific World Expo and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of China Region

(Mr. Yu Shunbiao, Chairman of the China Organizing Committee of the Panama Pacific World Expo, delivered a speech)

107 years ago, in order to celebrate the opening of the Panama Canal, the U.S. government held the first Panama-Pacific International Exposition.

At that time, the Chinese government organized more than 4,000 enterprises and a total of more than 100,000 kinds of Chinese products to participate in the exposition. At that time, China won a total of 1211 various awards. More than 100 years have passed, and the sea of ​​history has changed, but the Panama Award has passed through a hundred years and is still enduring.

The Panama Award has become the highest award in the business community after the Nobel Prize in the humanities and science and technology circles and the Oscar Award in the film and television literature and art circles, and has been highly praised by the international community including China. Our Chinese national brands such as Kweichow Moutai, Shandong Dong-E-Ejiao, Jingdezhen Ceramics, Yixing Zisha, Huangshan Qimen Black Tea and Shanxi Xinghuacun Wine are all world-renowned for winning this honor.The exhibitors participating in this expo mainly include food, wine, tea, health care products, art, and technology.

According to statistics, the conference awarded gold, silver, honorable mentions and shortlisted awards. Hunan Nanxian Rice and Shrimp, Sichuan Olive Oil, Hubei Lichuan Hongtianshan Longzhan Tea, Anhui Pomegranate Dry Red Wine, Zhejiang Louji Yellow Wine, Shanxi Jinfenhe Wine, Fujian Fumao Wine, Yili Yilite Dairy, Jiangsu Ganoderma lucidum spore powder, Jiangxi Qingqian Pulaixue Tea, Shenzhen Silk Quilt and other well-known brands have passed the test all the way, stood out, and won the Panama International Award.

In recognition of Ghanaians deputy Ambassador’s expansive and broad knowledge coupled with insightful contributions during an international conference on Entrepreneurship in China, HER EXCELLENCY NANA AKUA OWUSU AFRIYIEH, the Deputy Ambassador to the Peoples Republic of China was honoured with a meritorious award.

The award amply denotes the exemplary and dynamic leadership acumen of our honorary diplomat, and the contributions she is making on the international stage to help advance the developmental agenda of Ghana, and also create a conducive environment for Ghana to leverage the massive economic output of China.

During the expo, the organizer also carefully organized a promotion meeting for new projects and new products at home and abroad.