109 districts and municipalities benefit from ‘US$1 million’ constituency initiative

The Middle Belt Development Authority (MBDA) has executed health, education, and other infrastructure development projects estimated at millions of Ghana cedis in 109 districts and municipalities, under the government’s ‘One million dollar’ for each constituency initiative.

Established in 2017 by Act 962 of Parliament, the MBDA exercises its mandate in five regions – Ashanti, Bono East, Bono, Ahafo, and Eastern regions, and it is the main vehicle for spearheading the development of these regions.

The other projects which include modern markets and Astro-Turfs were spread all over the five regions, Mr. Joe Danquah, the Chief Executive Officer of the Authority said on Monday.

He explained the Authority was responsible for the implementation of the one million dollars per constituency initiative which he explained was on course, saying the nation would witness massive infrastructure development by the close of the year.

Mr Danquah told Journalists when he inaugurated some projects under the programme in the Jaman North District of the Bono Region.

He also inspected the progress of work on the ongoing construction of other projects, including Community Health-based Planning Services Compounds (CHPS), school buildings and Astro-turf in the district, and commended the contractors for the excellent work done.

Mr Danquah inaugurated a newly-constructed GHC1 million health centre at the Asiri, a farming community, and promised to furnish the facility with more hospital beds and modern medical devices to improve the health of the people.

He also inaugurated a market, which had 62 sheds at Goka constructed at the cost of GHC427,000.00 as well as a six-unit classroom block for the Sampa Kindergarten and Primary School constructed at the cost of GHC425,000.00

Mrs Gloria Sasah, the Headmistress of the school, explained it had 406 pupils, saying academic work was always poor during rainy seasons because there were several leakages in the old block.

He commended the Authority for the building and appealed for more furniture, desks for the pupils and tables and chairs for the teachers to facilitate effective teaching and learning.

Nana Vasco Obroni, the Acting Kurotihene of Goka, explained the new Goka market would open up the area because many farmers in adjoining communities would have the opportunity to sell their farm produce.

He said because of the deplorable nature of the market in the area, traders from cities and towns preferred to buy foodstuffs from farmers at the farm gates at cheaper prices, saying with the new market the farmers would have places to keep and sell their produce at reasonable prices.