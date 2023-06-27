10th anniversary of the Leadership of Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani mark

‘In the name of Allah, the Merciful, the Compassionate, And praise be to God, Lord of all worlds; prayers and peace be upon our master, Muhammad, and on all his house and companions, Alhamdulillahirobbil alamin, all praise be to Allah SWT due to all of his blessing, mercy, and guidance upon all of us. Best wishes greetings and blessings may everlastingly be upon our Prophet Muhammad SAW who has guided us through his model of humanity, that we will all get his wisdom in hereafter. Assalamu’alaikum’!

Today is 25th June, 2023 and the people of Qatar celebrate purposeful leadership. This day marks the tenth (10th) anniversary of the accession of His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani as the eighth (8th) authentic Emir of Qatar. This auspicious occasion uplifts the spirit of not just the people of Qatar, but all the people in the world.

On this auspicious occasion therefore, we join the people of Qatar and the world to celebrate a decade of purposeful leadership, an inspiring leadership, a father of all and a fitting occasion on which to reflect on the notable strides that Qatar has chalked in the socio-economic growth and development and in sustaining the environment over the years.

Qatar’s giant strides over the years, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani are a strong foundation for peace, security, stability, development and prosperity in the world. The Sheikh Tamim bin hamad Foundation (STBHF) is proud to have been the first on the African continent to honour and show love for the Emir of Qatar. We will continue to honour the leader of Qatar and defend his good works and vision at any platform if needs be.

It is no more secret to say that His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani is one leader who is loved by people. He is one leader who has devoted himself to improving the lives of all people, regardless of their origin, background, gender, socio-economic background or faith. His love for the environment is a pillar for advancing peace, promoting education, sports, health and humanitarian endeavours. He is a shining example for other leaders to work tirelessly towards advancing humanitarian causes, especially wiping off the tears of downtrodden women and combatting poverty in some of the poorest regions of the world.

There is no gainsaying the fact that, the Head of State of Qatar is a strong advocate, defender and promoter of peace, with a strong care for the environment, compassion and respect for diversity and human rights. These are the very principles that promote civilised societies. So, it is not a mistake to honour such a great leader on the soil in Africa, with the establishment of the Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation (STBHF). For us most Africans, we are deeply appreciative of the support extended to Africa and the African people by Qatar under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

While we offer special prayer for the Emir’s life and good health, we seize the opportunity to pay tribute to the Emir’s father, His Highness Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani (Peace Be Upon Him) and his noble legacies that help to lay strong foundations of security, sustainable development and harmony and peaceful co-existence among nations and peoples.

The Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation (STBHF) is African-initiative project, African-funded and African-administered. The establishment of the STBHF in 2017 came at a time when Qatar needed friends and allies to help fight against the illegal and unjust blockade (2017-2021) imposed against the Gulf State and its people. We join this auspicious occasion today also to pay respects to a wonderful son and freedom fighter who has devoted his life to realise the great vision left behind by his father.

There are many success stories to write home about the leadership role-model exhibited by His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin hamad Al-Thani and his name is already written in gold as one of the greatest world leaders in the 21st century. Accommodating others, having the courage to meet challenges and caring for the environment are among the successes that have placed the Qatari leader top among others. These are only possible through dedication to the core values of peace, compassion, and care for others and the environment.

Today, one will not shy to say that the Emir of Qatar is one such leader who places freedom and happiness of his people before everything. Under His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin hamad Al-Thani, Qatar has chalked giant strides at all levels, and these are visible. In the last decade for instance, Qatar’s success stories in the economic and social fronts remained the envy of others. Despite the four years of blockade and the ensuing devastating Corona Virus, Qatar has able to maintain a strong economic based infrastructure and retain one of the highest GDP growths in the world. The country has also hosted the most successful tournament in the history of the world Football World Cup, which was dubbed Qatar 2022 World Cup. Thanks to the benevolent leadership of His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin hamad Al-Thani.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani became the the Emir of Qatar after his father, His Highness Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani, voluntarily ceded power on June 25, 2013. His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani had become the heir apparent to the Qatari throne on 5 August, 2003 after his older brother, Sheikh Jasim bin Hamad al-Thani, renounced his rights to the throne, which he had accepted in 1996.

Born in Doha on 3 June 1980, His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani is the fourth and youngest son of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, Qatar’s Emir, and his second wife, Sheikha Mozah bint Nasser al-Missned.

He was educated in the UK, first studying at Sherborne School and Harrow School before graduating from the Royal Military Sandhurst in 1998. He married Sheikha Jawahar bint Hamad al-Thani, daughter of Sheikh Hamad Bin Suhaim Al-Thani, in January 2005.

As Crown Prince, His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani held a number of key positions including deputy commander-in-chief of the Qatar Armed Forces, Chairman of the Supreme Education Council, and vice-president of the Supreme Council for Economic Affairs and Investment. He was also a member of the International Olympic Committee and head of the Doha 2020 Olympic bid committee.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani also served as chairman of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the country’s sovereign wealth fund. As chief executive, he oversaw many high-profile investments that made Qatar a key player in international finance.

Concluding the members and staff of the Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation (STBHF) extend best wishes to the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and the people of Qatar and the entire Pan-Arab nation. We wish the Emir well- being and success in his noble tasks.

God bless Qatar!

BY:

FODAY M. KAMARA

Acting Country Director

The Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation (STBHF)

For and on behalf of members and staff of STBHF