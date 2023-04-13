10th Edition Of GNPC Ghana Fastest Human Launched With Inspiring Turnout

The Secretary of Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo President of Ghana, Nana Bediatuo Asante on Thursday launched the 10th edition of the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human at the media center of the Accra Sports Stadium.

He commended Mr. Reks Brobby, Founder of the programme for his vision and commitment to the dream which is now a reality that has propelled many Ghanaian sprinters to greater heights.

According to Nana Asante who is a lawyer, the event is in line with the government’s Public Private Partnership (PPP) Policy and thanked GNPC and all companies supporting the Ghana Fastest Human.

Mr. Anthony K. Ampofo, GM Commerce of GNPC, the headline sponsors in a message said it has been ten years of discovery and new beginnings.

He expressed that Reks Brobby is doing something right that is why the programme keeps getting bigger and urged him to continue with the good work.

“Our partnership with the Ghana Fastest Human has brought development to Athletics” he stressed acknowledging athletes like Joe Paul Amoah, Ben Azamati and others.

Dr. Kwaku Ofosu – Asare Executive Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the 13th African Games which would be hosted in Accra, Ghana next year from March 8th to 23rd assured that the Games will definitely come on as the President and government of Ghana are extremely commited to hosting Africa’s best sportsmen and women for the first time in Ghana.

He said new sporting facilities are springing up at the Games Village at the University of Ghana, Legon where Athletics and Rugby would be held, and Borteyman where an aquatic center for swimming and tennis courts are being constructed together with a dome for indoor games.

According to Dr. Ofosu – Asare, 12 Olympic Qualifiers would be part of the African Games also known as ‘Accra 2023’ which the government has invested over two million dollars on facilities.

“Let’s grow sports, let’s invest in sports, because the benefits are enormous” he added as he called on Ghanaians to support the African Games financially.

Professor Peter Twumasi, Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) said the programme has had tremendous impact since it started, and the products have brought honours to the nation.

“The steam is increasing in Athletics, we hope to shine at the African Games, sports infrastructure is also overwhelming under the NPP government” he stated.

Mr. Reks Brobby aka Nana Agyeman, founder of the Ghana Fastest Human revealed that his networks has been his net worth which he has used to organize the programme successfully.

Chairman for the occasion, Justice Stephen Alan Brobby, a retired jurist, former Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana and former Chief Justice of the Gambia urged that Athletics and Sports should be used to pursue peace and tranquility.

The launch attracted a lot of dignitaries and personalities including former top athletics, Mike Ahey, Ohene Karikari and Gilbert Okoe Addy who were presented with Adidas products.

The first programme of the 2023 edition will be held at the Tamale Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.